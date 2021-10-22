Head-To-Head Comparison: Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) & BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) and BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Galera Therapeutics and BioXcel Therapeutics

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galera Therapeutics 1 2 2 0 2.20 BioXcel Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 679.44%. BioXcel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $102.43, indicating a potential upside of 244.76%. Given Galera Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Galera Therapeutics is more favorable than BioXcel Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and BioXcel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galera Therapeutics N/A N/A -$74.22 million ($2.98) -0.67 BioXcel Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.17 million ($3.79) -7.84

BioXcel Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Galera Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.5% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Galera Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of BioXcel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Galera Therapeutics and BioXcel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galera Therapeutics N/A -492.85% -85.06% BioXcel Therapeutics N/A -45.29% -42.47%

Risk & Volatility

Galera Therapeutics has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioXcel Therapeutics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Galera Therapeutics beats BioXcel Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease. It is also involved in developing GC4711, a superoxide dismutase mimetic product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with SBRT in patients with non-small cell lung cancer. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer. The company was founded by Vimal D. Mehta on March 29, 2017 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

