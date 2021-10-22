Head-To-Head Analysis: Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) versus International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.2% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Fiverr International and International Monetary Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 1 2 4 0 2.43 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International presently has a consensus price target of $230.78, suggesting a potential upside of 24.56%.

Profitability

This table compares Fiverr International and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fiverr International and International Monetary Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $189.51 million 35.04 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -1,089.88 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Monetary Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service, and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

