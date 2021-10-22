HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by Two Creeks Capital Management LP

Two Creeks Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178,078 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 163,124 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 13.2% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Two Creeks Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.17% of HDFC Bank worth $232,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 29,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.90. 4,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,779. The company has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $56.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

