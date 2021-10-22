HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.200-$17.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.70 billion-$59.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.62 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $17.20-17.80 EPS.
HCA opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $121.91 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.45 and a 200 day moving average of $225.90.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.72. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.67.
In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
