HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.200-$17.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $16.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $58.70 billion-$59.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.62 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY21 guidance to $17.20-17.80 EPS.

HCA opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $121.91 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.45 and a 200 day moving average of $225.90.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.72. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $257.67.

In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

