HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after buying an additional 1,018,857 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HCA opened at $260.00 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.91 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,526,068 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Cowen began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

