HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.80 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GAU. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.15.

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$1.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$224.94 million and a P/E ratio of 4.65. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a current ratio of 22.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.28.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01).

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

