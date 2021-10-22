HBK Investments L P Makes New $4.04 Million Investment in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. HBK Investments L P owned 1.42% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNAC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,297,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,139,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000.

DNAC stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.

