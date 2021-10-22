HBK Investments L P Lowers Holdings in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN)

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IVAN) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 375,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 1.09% of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition worth $3,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $396,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition by 11.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. 173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,621. Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.99.

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.