HBK Investments L P Invests $3.88 Million in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.06% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $484,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000.

NASDAQ FRSG opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.85. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

