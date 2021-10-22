HBK Investments L P Buys 125,001 Shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC)

HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) by 100.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,001 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,594,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,434,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 105,848 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,834,000.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NRAC stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.