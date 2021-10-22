Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) vs. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Critical Analysis

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown and MoneyLion, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 3 4 4 0 2.09 MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00

MoneyLion has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.27%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Volatility and Risk

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyLion has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of MoneyLion shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and MoneyLion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A MoneyLion N/A -174.12% -2.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and MoneyLion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $850.08 million 12.17 $399.33 million $1.68 25.97 MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform. The Discretionary/Managed division involves in the provision of managed services such as portfolio management service and multi-manager funds. The Third Party/Other Services division includes activities relating to the broking of third party investments and pensions, certificated share dealing and niche services. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

MoneyLion Company Profile

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.