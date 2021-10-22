Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HDI has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.58.

Shares of TSE HDI opened at C$39.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$846.20 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$23.10 and a 1 year high of C$40.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.04.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

