Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €172.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) received a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €133.30 ($156.82) price target on Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €171.61 ($201.89).

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €156.10 ($183.65) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €155.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €149.81.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

