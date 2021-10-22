Halliburton to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

HAL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $25.35 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.45 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 250,123 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 135.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 126,379 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

