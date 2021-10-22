Guy Grenier Sells 2,900 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total value of C$125,902.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,192,013.25.

Guy Grenier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Guy Grenier sold 3,100 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.32, for a total value of C$134,302.85.

Shares of RCH stock opened at C$43.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.71. The stock has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$32.49 and a 1 year high of C$46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

RCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

