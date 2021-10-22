Guggenheim Begins Coverage on TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Research analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.30.

TPIC stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. TPI Composites has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

