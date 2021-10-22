Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Greif makes up about 1.9% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greif by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

GEF stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 246 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,779. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.03.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.