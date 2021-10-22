GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

GP has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GreenPower Motor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

NASDAQ:GP opened at $13.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 13.08. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%. On average, analysts predict that GreenPower Motor will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GreenPower Motor by 11.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,068,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 217,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the second quarter valued at $4,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in GreenPower Motor by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 43,099 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.