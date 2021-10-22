Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Insider Sells $89,388.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $89,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of GNLN stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

Get Greenlane alerts:

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNLN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Greenlane in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 3,762.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 613,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Greenlane by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Greenlane by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 505,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Greenlane by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. 7.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.