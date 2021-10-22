Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 8,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 699,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.82.

GRBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $373.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.