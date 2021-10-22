Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 5,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 18,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Separately, CLSA assumed coverage on Great Wall Motor in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

