Graviton (GTON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $53,038.00

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Graviton has a market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $53,038.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.58 or 0.00004255 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00072189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00107978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.07 or 0.99624874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.46 or 0.06468702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022312 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

