Grant Pickering Sells 15,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Grant Pickering sold 10,807 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $272,552.54.

On Monday, August 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 13,669 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $310,696.37.

Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. 62,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.58. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

