Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.23

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.23 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.30 ($0.10). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.10), with a volume of 59,916 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.23. The firm has a market cap of £12.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.15.

About Goldplat (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

