Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 11,875 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,468,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $268,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,848,000 after purchasing an additional 82,069 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,337,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,255,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,865,000 after purchasing an additional 315,072 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. Scientific Games Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $89.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.84 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.47.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SGMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

