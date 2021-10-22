Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 70,373 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,486,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 70,373 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.19% of Northern Trust worth $287,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Northern Trust by 34.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 375,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,434,000 after purchasing an additional 34,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $125.23 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.06 and its 200 day moving average is $114.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.