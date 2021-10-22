Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $221.69 Million Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,673,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Sempra Energy worth $221,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $130.26 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.62 and its 200-day moving average is $133.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

