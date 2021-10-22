Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,260,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 370,853 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $237,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ONEOK by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 244,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after buying an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ONEOK by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,799,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,398,000 after buying an additional 139,084 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 46.9% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 8.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,487,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,367,000 after buying an additional 110,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 17.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 143,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK stock opened at $64.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $66.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.