Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 62,692 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,692 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 1.16% of Paycom Software worth $253,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE PAYC opened at $533.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $488.99 and its 200 day moving average is $409.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $533.97. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 184.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.33.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,955. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.