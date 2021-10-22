Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Director Buys C$129,240.00 in Stock

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Director Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 718,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,422,041.94.

Shares of GRG stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.20. The company had a trading volume of 57,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,236. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 49.51 and a current ratio of 50.04.

Get Golden Arrow Resources alerts:

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It has an option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Flecha de Oro Gold project; Caballos Copper-Gold project located in Rio Negro, Argentina; and Tierra Dorada project located in Paraguay.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.