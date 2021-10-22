Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Director Buys C$129,240.00 in Stock

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Director Joe Nicola Grosso purchased 718,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$129,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,422,041.94.
Shares of GRG stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$0.20. The company had a trading volume of 57,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,236. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 49.51 and a current ratio of 50.04.
Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile
