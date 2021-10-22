GoHelpFund (HELP) Price Hits $0.0006

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last week, GoHelpFund has traded 50.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $7,367.33 and approximately $14.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00071768 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00073628 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00108284 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,634.94 or 0.99958833 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.58 or 0.06496181 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Flow (FLOW) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00022487 BTC.
