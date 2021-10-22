GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.62

GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.62 and traded as high as C$9.00. GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) shares last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -28.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.62.

About GMP Capital Inc. (GMP.TO) (TSE:GMP)

GMP Capital Inc, an independent financial services company, provides various financial products and services to corporate clients, institutional investors, and high-net-worth individuals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operations Clearing and Wealth Management.

