Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.31 Million

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 44.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Cryptocurrency has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $3.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.45 or 0.00316544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Global Cryptocurrency Profile

Global Cryptocurrency (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,657,729,396 coins and its circulating supply is 1,267,482,828 coins. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com . The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com/community

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling Global Cryptocurrency

