GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $39.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.27. The company has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.53. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

