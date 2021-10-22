Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY remained flat at $$25.02 during trading on Friday. 234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

