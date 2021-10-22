Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Down to $14.81

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.81, but opened at $14.17. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 30,203 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,054,722,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $956,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,425,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

