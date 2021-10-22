Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 51,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,918,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Gevo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.24.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 44.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,374,530 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,043,000 after buying an additional 5,026,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 297.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,894,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,011,000 after buying an additional 10,394,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 12.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,453,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after buying an additional 1,067,696 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 18.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after buying an additional 662,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 103.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132,462 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,772,000 after buying an additional 1,594,513 shares during the last quarter. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.