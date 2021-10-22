Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.07 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Gentex updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.37. 30,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,576. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.04.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

