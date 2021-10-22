GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells $36,733.50 in Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 16,326 shares of GBS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $36,733.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GBS alerts:

On Thursday, October 14th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,726 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $219,582.68.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $460,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $496,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $532,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $148,550.08.

Shares of GBS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. 993,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,439. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47. GBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GBS during the second quarter worth $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GBS by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.