GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

NYSE GATX traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $95.67. 169,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,567. GATX has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Get GATX alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GATX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.49.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $185,114.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.