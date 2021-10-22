Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $807,000 in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLDR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 88.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 13,762.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

CLDR opened at $15.99 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.85.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities cut shares of Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 110,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,755,408.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $227,990.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 424,447 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,399. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.