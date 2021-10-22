FY2024 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of PLUG opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 19.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 160.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 24.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 47.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

