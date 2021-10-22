FY2023 EPS Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Lowered by Analyst

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Suzuki Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $14.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $178.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.92. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Suzuki Motor has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $3.56. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.35%.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

