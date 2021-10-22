FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nintendo Co., Ltd. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nintendo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nintendo’s FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTDOY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank cut shares of Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 55,000.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

OTCMKTS NTDOY opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.59. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $54.41 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.35%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 20.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Nintendo by 16.8% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

