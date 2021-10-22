FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.44. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.69.

CP opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $58.79 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1536 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

