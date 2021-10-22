FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered by SVB Leerink

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Biogen in a report released on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $18.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $19.60. SVB Leerink currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $19.80 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Biogen to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.74.

BIIB stock opened at $270.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.69. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

