FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Issued By Wedbush

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Entasis Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.81). Wedbush also issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

ETTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ ETTX opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.72. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.