FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issued By Truist Securiti

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynga in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.03.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $68,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,203 shares of company stock worth $4,228,122 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 6.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 9.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 13.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 5.2% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

