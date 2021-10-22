FY2021 EPS Estimates for Watsco, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get Watsco alerts:

WSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $298.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco has a 12-month low of $216.25 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.82.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 111.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth about $125,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Watsco by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Watsco by 8.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,967,000 after buying an additional 27,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.