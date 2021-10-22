FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Boosted by Analyst

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $12.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

TRV opened at $160.19 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $116.71 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.96 and a 200-day moving average of $155.02. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

